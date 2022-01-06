Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.