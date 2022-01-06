F45 Training Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently commented on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

