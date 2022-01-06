Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 11th

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GEEXU stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

