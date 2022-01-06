Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 348,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.