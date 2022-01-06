Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.28.
Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.
About Vidler Water Resources
Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
