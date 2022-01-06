Analyzing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 7.80 $266.40 million $3.31 17.04 MidWestOne Financial Group $223.41 million 2.32 $6.62 million $4.50 7.32

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 38.78% 13.52% 1.58% MidWestOne Financial Group 32.62% 13.79% 1.26%

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.