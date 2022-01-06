ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.02) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($87.59) to GBX 5,500 ($74.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.90) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.96) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,351 ($31.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,417.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,302. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($31.22) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($140,499.93). Also, insider Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($32.17) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($134,033.54). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.