Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Hold

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.