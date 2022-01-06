NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in NatWest Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

