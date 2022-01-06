Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

