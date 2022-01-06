Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.