Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $367.25 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

