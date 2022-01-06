Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $252.33 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.40. The company has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

