Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$5.67. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 31,552 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$204.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

