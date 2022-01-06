Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.76

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.76 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 585.20 ($7.89). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.87), with a volume of 1,106,340 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 599.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 568.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

