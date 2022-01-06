Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 655.0% in December

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 655.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

