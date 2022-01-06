Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.65

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $23.45. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 61,355 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $280.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 677.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

