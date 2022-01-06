Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $40.98. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 48,144 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

