Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.80

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $40.98. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 48,144 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on OCN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ocwen Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at $18,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 256.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 1,234.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 69,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
