Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYTK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

CYTK opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.