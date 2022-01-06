Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to “Hold”

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $428.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 281,275 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 526,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

