Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Acquires £30,900 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Dean Buckley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £30,900 ($41,638.59).

Shares of ATST stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,039.57. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 864 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.62). The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

