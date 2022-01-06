Randeep Singh Grewal Buys 4,086 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,131.14 ($10,956.93).
BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.63) on Thursday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.04.
BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile
