Randeep Singh Grewal Buys 4,086 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,131.14 ($10,956.93).

BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.63) on Thursday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.50 ($2.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.04.

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

