Atomera Inc (LON:ATOM) Insider Mary-Rose de Valladares Buys 93,750 Shares

Atomera Inc (LON:ATOM) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares acquired 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($101,064.55).

Atomera stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Thursday. Atomera Inc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.30 ($1.20).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors.

