Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 74.0% in December

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $390.27. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $299.08 and a fifty-two week high of $500.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.83.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.37 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

