Short Interest in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Grows By 78.0%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NFH stock remained flat at $$11.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 379,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.13.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

