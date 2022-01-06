Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,711 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

GILD opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

