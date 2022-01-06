Perennial Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.