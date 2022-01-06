Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

