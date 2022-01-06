InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 890 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

PAPR opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

