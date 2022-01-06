ARAW (ARAW) Reaches Market Cap of $32,247.34

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, ARAW has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $32,247.34 and approximately $1,578.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

