Ycash (YEC) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ycash has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $31,932.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00310956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00135969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089830 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002227 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003234 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,974,775 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

