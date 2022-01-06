Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Trimmed by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 553,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

