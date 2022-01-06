InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,679 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $289.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

