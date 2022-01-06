InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,057,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.18.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average is $195.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

