Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

