Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

