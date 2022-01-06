NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.85% of NextGen Healthcare worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -300.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.