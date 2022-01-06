Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 6,400 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,053.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 263.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

