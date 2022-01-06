Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 9.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. 3,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

