Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 4.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 1,144,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,395,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 880.77% and a negative return on equity of 237.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

