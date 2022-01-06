Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 323,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 210,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF)

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

