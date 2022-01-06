Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 2.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 6,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$88.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.93 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

