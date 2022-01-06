Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $46,610.26 or 1.07895307 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $264,830.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.34 or 0.08005512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.48 or 0.99763778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.