Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $103,184.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

