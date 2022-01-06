HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $471,092.11 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $471,092.11 and $49,669.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002666 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045895 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

