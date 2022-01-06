Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading 3% Higher

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYLOF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

