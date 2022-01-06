LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

MSIXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.