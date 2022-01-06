Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 3,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

FFLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.