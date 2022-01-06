Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 17,200 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Fabrinet makes up approximately 3.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $65,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.