Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 22,800 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.33% of Cohu worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

COHU stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

