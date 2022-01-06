Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

